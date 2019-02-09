Euro Ceramics reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.15 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 119.41% to Rs 8.93 croreNet Loss of Euro Ceramics reported to Rs 8.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 119.41% to Rs 8.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales8.934.07 119 OPM %-42.33-45.21 -PBDT-3.25-1.55 -110 PBT-8.15-6.51 -25 NP-8.15-0.66 -1135
