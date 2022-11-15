Euro India Fresh Foods standalone net profit rises 18.52% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
FMCG shares fall
Spectrum Foods standalone net profit rises 135.63% in the September 2022 quarter
Mishtann Foods standalone net profit rises 70.15% in the September 2022 quarter
Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements standalone net profit rises 31.82% in the September 2022 quarter
Sapphire Foods India reports standalone net profit of Rs 24.07 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 53.17% to Rs 36.93 croreNet profit of Euro India Fresh Foods rose 18.52% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 53.17% to Rs 36.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 24.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales36.9324.11 53 OPM %4.986.76 -PBDT1.040.95 9 PBT0.320.27 19 NP0.320.27 19
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU