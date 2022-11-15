Euro India Fresh Foods standalone net profit rises 18.52% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 53.17% to Rs 36.93 crore

Net profit of Euro India Fresh Foods rose 18.52% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 53.17% to Rs 36.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 24.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales36.9324.11 53 OPM %4.986.76 -PBDT1.040.95 9 PBT0.320.27 19 NP0.320.27 19

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 17:55 IST

