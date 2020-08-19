Euro Multivision reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.72 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 300.00% to Rs 0.04 croreNet Loss of Euro Multivision reported to Rs 3.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 300.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.040.01 300 OPM %-700.00-3100.00 -PBDT-0.25-0.28 11 PBT-3.72-3.76 1 NP-3.72-3.76 1
