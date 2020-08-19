Euro Multivision reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.72 crore in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) consolidated net profit declines 84.17% in the June 2020 quarter
Sales rise 300.00% to Rs 0.04 crore

Net Loss of Euro Multivision reported to Rs 3.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 300.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.040.01 300 OPM %-700.00-3100.00 -PBDT-0.25-0.28 11 PBT-3.72-3.76 1 NP-3.72-3.76 1

First Published: Wed, August 19 2020. 07:52 IST

