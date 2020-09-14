Eurotex Industries and Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.50 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 71.89% to Rs 4.48 croreNet Loss of Eurotex Industries and Exports reported to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 4.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 71.89% to Rs 4.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 15.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales4.4815.94 -72 OPM %-14.51-34.82 -PBDT-1.33-6.18 78 PBT-2.25-7.11 68 NP-1.50-4.18 64
