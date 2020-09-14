JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Negotium International Trade reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Eurotex Industries and Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.50 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 71.89% to Rs 4.48 crore

Net Loss of Eurotex Industries and Exports reported to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 4.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 71.89% to Rs 4.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 15.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales4.4815.94 -72 OPM %-14.51-34.82 -PBDT-1.33-6.18 78 PBT-2.25-7.11 68 NP-1.50-4.18 64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, September 14 2020. 08:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU