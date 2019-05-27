Eurotex Industries and Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.85 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Eurotex Industries and Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.35 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Signet Industries secures orders worth Rs 130 crore
BEML standalone net profit rises 167.83% in the December 2018 quarter
Charms Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2018 quarter
BEML bags order worth Rs 400 cr for Bengaluru metro
-
Sales decline 61.82% to Rs 24.76 croreNet Loss of Eurotex Industries and Exports reported to Rs 4.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 4.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 61.82% to Rs 24.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 64.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 17.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 14.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 21.94% to Rs 196.75 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 252.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales24.7664.85 -62 196.75252.05 -22 OPM %-11.55-2.65 --4.06-2.08 - PBDT-4.02-3.86 -4 -13.37-11.30 -18 PBT-4.98-4.84 -3 -17.28-15.28 -13 NP-4.85-4.22 -15 -17.07-14.17 -20
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU