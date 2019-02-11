JUST IN
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Eurotex Industries and Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.35 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 27.98% to Rs 52.96 crore

Net Loss of Eurotex Industries and Exports reported to Rs 5.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 27.98% to Rs 52.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 73.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales52.9673.54 -28 OPM %-5.891.52 -PBDT-4.36-0.16 -2625 PBT-5.34-1.16 -360 NP-5.35-1.11 -382

First Published: Mon, February 11 2019. 15:10 IST

