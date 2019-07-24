Everest Industries consolidated net profit declines 16.09% in the June 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 3.17% to Rs 432.18 crore

Net profit of Everest Industries declined 16.09% to Rs 24.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 29.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales rose 3.17% to Rs 432.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 418.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales432.18418.92 3 OPM %9.3410.16 -PBDT41.7042.77 -3 PBT35.7437.06 -4 NP24.5729.28 -16

First Published: Wed, July 24 2019. 16:40 IST

