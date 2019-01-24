JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Ujjivan Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 10.87 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Everest Industries standalone net profit rises 21.42% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 5.52% to Rs 307.28 crore

Net profit of Everest Industries rose 21.42% to Rs 11.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 9.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 5.52% to Rs 307.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 291.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales307.28291.21 6 OPM %6.946.49 -PBDT20.9518.33 14 PBT15.4212.23 26 NP11.459.43 21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, January 24 2019. 16:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements