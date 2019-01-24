Everest Industries standalone net profit rises 21.42% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Uniroyal Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.13 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Ester Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 7.29 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Aashee Infotech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.45 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Archidply Industries standalone net profit declines 53.14% in the September 2018 quarter
Excel Industries standalone net profit rises 291.64% in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 5.52% to Rs 307.28 croreNet profit of Everest Industries rose 21.42% to Rs 11.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 9.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 5.52% to Rs 307.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 291.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales307.28291.21 6 OPM %6.946.49 -PBDT20.9518.33 14 PBT15.4212.23 26 NP11.459.43 21
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU