Everest Organics standalone net profit rises 10.49% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 4.73% to Rs 43.19 crore

Net profit of Everest Organics rose 10.49% to Rs 3.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 4.73% to Rs 43.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 41.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales43.1941.24 5 OPM %13.8214.82 -PBDT5.435.47 -1 PBT4.664.71 -1 NP3.583.24 10

First Published: Sat, August 01 2020. 07:48 IST

