Everest Organics standalone net profit rises 10.49% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of Everest Organics rose 10.49% to Rs 3.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 4.73% to Rs 43.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 41.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.43.1941.2413.8214.825.435.474.664.713.583.24

