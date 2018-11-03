JUST IN
Excel Crop Care standalone net profit declines 7.46% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 6.23% to Rs 408.73 crore

Net profit of Excel Crop Care declined 7.46% to Rs 41.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 45.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 6.23% to Rs 408.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 384.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales408.73384.75 6 OPM %16.7218.79 -PBDT68.6772.87 -6 PBT63.9068.82 -7 NP41.7845.15 -7

First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 09:14 IST

