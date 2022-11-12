Excel Industries consolidated net profit rises 28.59% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 35.09% to Rs 311.95 crore

Net profit of Excel Industries rose 28.59% to Rs 22.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 35.09% to Rs 311.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 230.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.311.95230.9210.4412.3037.4130.2329.5122.7322.0417.14

