JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Uddhav Properties reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Excel Industries consolidated net profit rises 28.59% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 35.09% to Rs 311.95 crore

Net profit of Excel Industries rose 28.59% to Rs 22.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 35.09% to Rs 311.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 230.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales311.95230.92 35 OPM %10.4412.30 -PBDT37.4130.23 24 PBT29.5122.73 30 NP22.0417.14 29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU