Excel Industries consolidated net profit rises 28.59% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 35.09% to Rs 311.95 croreNet profit of Excel Industries rose 28.59% to Rs 22.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 35.09% to Rs 311.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 230.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales311.95230.92 35 OPM %10.4412.30 -PBDT37.4130.23 24 PBT29.5122.73 30 NP22.0417.14 29
