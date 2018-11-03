JUST IN
James Warren Tea standalone net profit rises 40.43% in the September 2018 quarter
Excel Realty N Infra standalone net profit declines 98.81% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales decline 54.74% to Rs 1.67 crore

Net profit of Excel Realty N Infra declined 98.81% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 1.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales declined 54.74% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 3.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales1.673.69 -55 OPM %15.5772.90 -PBDT0.102.58 -96 PBT0.022.52 -99 NP0.021.68 -99

Sat, November 03 2018. 17:24 IST

