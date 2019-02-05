Exdon Trading Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.36 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 106.77% to Rs 14.04 croreNet Loss of Exdon Trading Company reported to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 106.77% to Rs 14.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 6.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales14.046.79 107 OPM %-9.69-0.15 -PBDT-1.36-0.01 -13500 PBT-1.36-0.01 -13500 NP-1.36-0.01 -13500
