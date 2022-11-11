Exide Industries consolidated net profit rises 22.71% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Exide Industries update on buyback offer of JV subsidiary
HDFC Life gains on NCLT nod for Exide Life amalgamation
Exide Life merges into HDFC Life
Exide Industries consolidated net profit rises 516.70% in the June 2022 quarter
Exide Industries gains on commencing work on lithium-ion cell manufacturing facility
-
Sales rise 13.33% to Rs 3841.13 croreNet profit of Exide Industries rose 22.71% to Rs 241.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 196.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 13.33% to Rs 3841.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3389.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3841.133389.44 13 OPM %11.2311.37 -PBDT449.03384.99 17 PBT326.20278.24 17 NP241.12196.49 23
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU