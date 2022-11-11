Exide Industries consolidated net profit rises 22.71% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.33% to Rs 3841.13 crore

Net profit of Exide Industries rose 22.71% to Rs 241.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 196.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 13.33% to Rs 3841.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3389.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.3841.133389.4411.2311.37449.03384.99326.20278.24241.12196.49

