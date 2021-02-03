Exide Industries Ltd spurts 1.69%

Exide Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 204.8, up 1.69% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 8.73% in last one year as compared to a 23.82% spurt in NIFTY and a 33.5% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Exide Industries Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 204.8, up 1.69% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.26% on the day, quoting at 14832.75. The Sensex is at 50422.04, up 1.25%. Exide Industries Ltd has risen around 4.3% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Exide Industries Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 14.83% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10638.6, up 1.66% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 35.84 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 57.59 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 25.09 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

