Exide Industries Ltd up for third consecutive session

Exide Industries Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 152.1, up 2.81% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.7% on the day, quoting at 16623.05. The Sensex is at 55724.49, up 1.97%. Exide Industries Ltd has slipped around 7.11% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Exide Industries Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 12.99% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9832.35, up 2.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.4 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 23.28 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 15.56 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

