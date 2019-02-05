JUST IN
GAIL (India) rises after good Q3 result
Exide Industries standalone net profit rises 0.50% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 9.59% to Rs 2496.84 crore

Net profit of Exide Industries rose 0.50% to Rs 155.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 154.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 9.59% to Rs 2496.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2278.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2496.842278.29 10 OPM %12.5212.40 -PBDT318.21292.70 9 PBT236.88230.16 3 NP155.04154.27 0

First Published: Tue, February 05 2019. 15:27 IST

