Expleo Solutions consolidated net profit rises 58.99% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 34.98% to Rs 131.05 crore

Net profit of Expleo Solutions rose 58.99% to Rs 17.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 34.98% to Rs 131.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 97.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

