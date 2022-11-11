Expleo Solutions consolidated net profit rises 58.99% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 34.98% to Rs 131.05 croreNet profit of Expleo Solutions rose 58.99% to Rs 17.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 34.98% to Rs 131.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 97.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales131.0597.09 35 OPM %20.6216.86 -PBDT28.5816.95 69 PBT24.6915.08 64 NP17.6011.07 59
