Explicit Finance standalone net profit rises 2333.33% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 47.83% to Rs 3.40 croreNet profit of Explicit Finance rose 2333.33% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 47.83% to Rs 3.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 61.51% to Rs 4.55 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales3.402.30 48 4.5511.82 -62 OPM %25.00-1.30 --3.96-4.40 - PBDT0.730.03 2333 -0.08-0.13 38 PBT0.730.03 2333 -0.08-0.14 43 NP0.730.03 2333 -0.08-0.14 43
