Exxaro Tiles standalone net profit declines 75.62% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 18.90% to Rs 72.54 crore

Net profit of Exxaro Tiles declined 75.62% to Rs 1.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 18.90% to Rs 72.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 89.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.72.5489.459.6515.225.5011.171.887.741.375.62

