Exxaro Tiles standalone net profit declines 75.62% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 18.90% to Rs 72.54 croreNet profit of Exxaro Tiles declined 75.62% to Rs 1.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 18.90% to Rs 72.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 89.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales72.5489.45 -19 OPM %9.6515.22 -PBDT5.5011.17 -51 PBT1.887.74 -76 NP1.375.62 -76
