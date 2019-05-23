F Mec International Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Wirecard partners RBL Bank to drive financial inclusion
FinTech Has Potential To Reshape Financial services And Financial Inclusion Landscape In fundamental Ways Says RBI Governor
Sebi slaps Rs 30 lakh fine on Geojit Financial Services
Cabinet approves establishment of unified authority for regulating IFSC
KEN Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 533.33% to Rs 0.38 croreNet Loss of F Mec International Financial Services reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 533.33% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 100.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 145.10% to Rs 1.25 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.380.06 533 1.250.51 145 OPM %78.95-50.00 -84.807.84 - PBDT0-0.03 100 0.060.04 50 PBT0-0.03 100 0.050.04 25 NP-0.01-0.03 67 0.040.02 100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU