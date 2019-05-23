JUST IN
Sagar Cements consolidated net profit rises 295.57% in the March 2019 quarter
F Mec International Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 533.33% to Rs 0.38 crore

Net Loss of F Mec International Financial Services reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 533.33% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 100.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 145.10% to Rs 1.25 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.380.06 533 1.250.51 145 OPM %78.95-50.00 -84.807.84 - PBDT0-0.03 100 0.060.04 50 PBT0-0.03 100 0.050.04 25 NP-0.01-0.03 67 0.040.02 100

