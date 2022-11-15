JUST IN
Consecutive Investments & Trading Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter
F Mec International Financial Services standalone net profit declines 85.71% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 150.00% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net profit of F Mec International Financial Services declined 85.71% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 150.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.150.06 150 OPM %26.67150.00 -PBDT0.020.08 -75 PBT0.010.07 -86 NP0.010.07 -86

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

