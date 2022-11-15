F Mec International Financial Services standalone net profit declines 85.71% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 150.00% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net profit of F Mec International Financial Services declined 85.71% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 150.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.150.0626.67150.000.020.080.010.070.010.07

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)