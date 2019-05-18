Facor Alloys standalone net profit declines 77.44% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 1.99% to Rs 81.94 croreNet profit of Facor Alloys declined 77.44% to Rs 1.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 1.99% to Rs 81.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 83.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 312.76% to Rs 11.97 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.90% to Rs 361.04 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 311.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales81.9483.60 -2 361.04311.50 16 OPM %4.507.85 -7.895.30 - PBDT1.973.93 -50 19.253.47 455 PBT1.363.32 -59 17.071.00 1607 NP1.486.56 -77 11.972.90 313
