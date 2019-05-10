JUST IN
Fairchem Speciality consolidated net profit rises 97.53% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 39.98% to Rs 441.55 crore

Net profit of Fairchem Speciality rose 97.53% to Rs 52.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 26.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 39.98% to Rs 441.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 315.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 76.64% to Rs 94.24 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 53.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 30.92% to Rs 1341.04 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1024.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales441.55315.43 40 1341.041024.30 31 OPM %20.0016.33 -15.8612.71 - PBDT82.4549.60 66 189.36122.27 55 PBT70.4137.58 87 142.5178.96 80 NP52.8226.74 98 94.2453.35 77

