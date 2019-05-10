Fairchem Speciality consolidated net profit rises 97.53% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 39.98% to Rs 441.55 crore

Net profit of rose 97.53% to Rs 52.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 26.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 39.98% to Rs 441.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 315.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 76.64% to Rs 94.24 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 53.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 30.92% to Rs 1341.04 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1024.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

441.55315.431341.041024.3020.0016.3315.8612.7182.4549.60189.36122.2770.4137.58142.5178.9652.8226.7494.2453.35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)