Fairdeal Filaments standalone net profit declines 38.46% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 0.27% to Rs 71.04 crore

Net profit of Fairdeal Filaments declined 38.46% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 0.27% to Rs 71.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 71.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.99% to Rs 2.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 0.20% to Rs 219.09 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 218.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

