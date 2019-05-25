Fairdeal Filaments standalone net profit declines 38.46% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 0.27% to Rs 71.04 croreNet profit of Fairdeal Filaments declined 38.46% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 0.27% to Rs 71.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 71.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 2.99% to Rs 2.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 0.20% to Rs 219.09 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 218.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales71.0471.23 0 219.09218.66 0 OPM %2.773.68 -4.434.30 - PBDT1.262.00 -37 5.105.31 -4 PBT0.621.22 -49 2.572.65 -3 NP0.480.78 -38 2.072.01 3
