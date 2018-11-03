Fairdeal Filaments standalone net profit rises 41.03% in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 25.90% to Rs 67.72 croreNet profit of Fairdeal Filaments rose 41.03% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 25.90% to Rs 67.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 53.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales67.7253.79 26 OPM %4.114.24 -PBDT1.391.16 20 PBT0.750.53 42 NP0.550.39 41
