JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

K E C International consolidated net profit rises 9.44% in the September 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Fairdeal Filaments standalone net profit rises 41.03% in the September 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 25.90% to Rs 67.72 crore

Net profit of Fairdeal Filaments rose 41.03% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 25.90% to Rs 67.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 53.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales67.7253.79 26 OPM %4.114.24 -PBDT1.391.16 20 PBT0.750.53 42 NP0.550.39 41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 08:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements