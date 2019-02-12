JUST IN
FCS Software Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.90 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 21.34% to Rs 11.94 crore

Net Loss of FCS Software Solutions reported to Rs 13.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 9.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 21.34% to Rs 11.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 9.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales11.949.84 21 OPM %17.347.83 -PBDT2.302.29 0 PBT-13.77-8.64 -59 NP-13.90-9.42 -48

First Published: Tue, February 12 2019. 16:11 IST

