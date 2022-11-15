FDC consolidated net profit declines 28.40% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.91% to Rs 444.99 crore

Net profit of FDC declined 28.40% to Rs 51.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 72.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 11.91% to Rs 444.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 397.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.444.99397.6215.1317.9179.04100.8669.0691.3751.8472.40

