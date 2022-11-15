JUST IN
FDC consolidated net profit declines 28.40% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.91% to Rs 444.99 crore

Net profit of FDC declined 28.40% to Rs 51.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 72.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 11.91% to Rs 444.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 397.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales444.99397.62 12 OPM %15.1317.91 -PBDT79.04100.86 -22 PBT69.0691.37 -24 NP51.8472.40 -28

