FDC standalone net profit rises 6.79% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 0.82% to Rs 269.78 crore

Net profit of rose 6.79% to Rs 33.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 31.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 0.82% to Rs 269.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 272.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.92% to Rs 171.54 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 168.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.29% to Rs 1075.87 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1062.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

269.78272.011075.871062.2015.8411.1220.4520.6356.4655.10273.41268.9448.5946.70240.27233.9033.6631.52171.54168.31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)