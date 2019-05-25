FDC standalone net profit rises 6.79% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 0.82% to Rs 269.78 croreNet profit of FDC rose 6.79% to Rs 33.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 31.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 0.82% to Rs 269.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 272.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 1.92% to Rs 171.54 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 168.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.29% to Rs 1075.87 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1062.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales269.78272.01 -1 1075.871062.20 1 OPM %15.8411.12 -20.4520.63 - PBDT56.4655.10 2 273.41268.94 2 PBT48.5946.70 4 240.27233.90 3 NP33.6631.52 7 171.54168.31 2
