Federal Bank standalone net profit rises 163.13% in the March 2019 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 19.01% to Rs 3032.32 crore

Net profit of Federal Bank rose 163.13% to Rs 381.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 144.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Total Operating Income rose 19.01% to Rs 3032.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2547.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 41.54% to Rs 1243.89 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 878.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Total Operating Income rose 17.08% to Rs 11419.03 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 9752.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Total Operating Income3032.322547.97 19 11419.039752.86 17 OPM %69.2959.56 -68.3065.16 - PBDT576.99217.04 166 1907.251343.86 42 PBT576.99217.04 166 1907.251343.86 42 NP381.51144.99 163 1243.89878.85 42

First Published: Sat, May 04 2019. 17:23 IST

