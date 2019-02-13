Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) standalone net profit rises 18.01% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
FPIs extend selling
Union Bank of India reports standalone net profit of Rs 153.21 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Union Bank of India reports standalone net profit of Rs 139.03 crore in the September 2018 quarter
UCO Bank reports standalone net loss of Rs 1136.44 crore in the September 2018 quarter
IDFC Bank reports standalone net loss of Rs 369.69 crore in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 1.00% to Rs 316.38 croreNet profit of Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) rose 18.01% to Rs 18.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 15.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 1.00% to Rs 316.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 313.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales316.38313.25 1 OPM %12.9411.86 -PBDT48.5343.56 11 PBT28.1025.06 12 NP18.2815.49 18
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU