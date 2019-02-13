Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) standalone net profit rises 18.01% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 1.00% to Rs 316.38 crore

Net profit of Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) rose 18.01% to Rs 18.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 15.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 1.00% to Rs 316.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 313.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales316.38313.25 1 OPM %12.9411.86 -PBDT48.5343.56 11 PBT28.1025.06 12 NP18.2815.49 18

