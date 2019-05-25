Fenoplast standalone net profit declines 94.41% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 46.97% to Rs 31.98 croreNet profit of Fenoplast declined 94.41% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 46.97% to Rs 31.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 60.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 69.68% to Rs 0.67 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 21.73% to Rs 185.79 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 237.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales31.9860.30 -47 185.79237.36 -22 OPM %-8.51-3.35 -5.274.44 - PBDT-5.47-6.01 9 -3.38-3.96 15 PBT-5.95-6.42 7 -5.20-5.65 8 NP0.101.79 -94 0.672.21 -70
