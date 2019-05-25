Fenoplast standalone net profit declines 94.41% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 46.97% to Rs 31.98 crore

Net profit of declined 94.41% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 46.97% to Rs 31.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 60.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 69.68% to Rs 0.67 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 21.73% to Rs 185.79 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 237.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

31.9860.30185.79237.36-8.51-3.355.274.44-5.47-6.01-3.38-3.96-5.95-6.42-5.20-5.650.101.790.672.21

