Fermenta Biotech consolidated net profit declines 91.83% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 29.53% to Rs 64.54 crore

Net profit of Fermenta Biotech declined 91.83% to Rs 3.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 38.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 29.53% to Rs 64.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 91.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 49.31% to Rs 59.53 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 117.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 27.61% to Rs 292.95 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 404.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

64.5491.58292.95404.6714.6133.8918.8437.408.0826.4158.42140.594.1223.3243.42128.713.1438.4559.53117.45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)