JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Margo Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Fermenta Biotech consolidated net profit declines 91.83% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 29.53% to Rs 64.54 crore

Net profit of Fermenta Biotech declined 91.83% to Rs 3.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 38.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 29.53% to Rs 64.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 91.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 49.31% to Rs 59.53 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 117.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 27.61% to Rs 292.95 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 404.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales64.5491.58 -30 292.95404.67 -28 OPM %14.6133.89 -18.8437.40 - PBDT8.0826.41 -69 58.42140.59 -58 PBT4.1223.32 -82 43.42128.71 -66 NP3.1438.45 -92 59.53117.45 -49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 29 2020. 17:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU