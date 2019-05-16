Fervent Synergies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 103.89% to Rs 3.67 croreNet loss of Fervent Synergies reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 103.89% to Rs 3.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 48.19% to Rs 1.23 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 202.54% to Rs 16.67 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales3.671.80 104 16.675.51 203 OPM %-1.3621.67 -8.4019.96 - PBDT-0.050.39 PL 1.741.15 51 PBT-0.050.39 PL 1.731.14 52 NP-0.050.29 PL 1.230.83 48
