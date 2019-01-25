Fervent Synergies reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.82 crore in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 1158.33% to Rs 12.08 crore

Net profit of Fervent Synergies reported to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 1158.33% to Rs 12.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales12.080.96 1158 OPM %6.54-60.42 -PBDT1.13-0.53 LP PBT1.13-0.53 LP NP0.82-0.38 LP

