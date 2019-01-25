Fervent Synergies reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.82 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Newgen Software Technologies consolidated net profit rises 108.55% in the December 2018 quarter
Kilpest India consolidated net profit rises 87.65% in the December 2018 quarter
Quess Corp consolidated net profit rises 4.50% in the December 2018 quarter
Bharat Bijlee standalone net profit rises 34.82% in the December 2018 quarter
Kokuyo Camlin standalone net profit declines 77.25% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 1158.33% to Rs 12.08 croreNet profit of Fervent Synergies reported to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 1158.33% to Rs 12.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales12.080.96 1158 OPM %6.54-60.42 -PBDT1.13-0.53 LP PBT1.13-0.53 LP NP0.82-0.38 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU