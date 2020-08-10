Fiberweb (India) consolidated net profit rises 147.62% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 76.07% to Rs 28.91 crore

Net profit of Fiberweb (India) rose 147.62% to Rs 4.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 76.07% to Rs 28.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 16.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.28.9116.4222.4111.946.502.755.161.684.161.68

