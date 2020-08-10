Fiberweb (India) consolidated net profit rises 147.62% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 76.07% to Rs 28.91 croreNet profit of Fiberweb (India) rose 147.62% to Rs 4.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 76.07% to Rs 28.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 16.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales28.9116.42 76 OPM %22.4111.94 -PBDT6.502.75 136 PBT5.161.68 207 NP4.161.68 148
