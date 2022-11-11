Fidel Softech standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 34.63% to Rs 8.63 croreNet profit of Fidel Softech rose 66.67% to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 34.63% to Rs 8.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales8.636.41 35 OPM %25.1418.10 -PBDT2.341.24 89 PBT2.271.19 91 NP1.701.02 67
