Fidel Softech standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 34.63% to Rs 8.63 crore

Net profit of Fidel Softech rose 66.67% to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 34.63% to Rs 8.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.8.636.4125.1418.102.341.242.271.191.701.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)