Fiem Industries consolidated net profit rises 54.84% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 25.24% to Rs 521.32 croreNet profit of Fiem Industries rose 54.84% to Rs 40.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 26.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 25.24% to Rs 521.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 416.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales521.32416.26 25 OPM %13.8512.34 -PBDT72.2150.29 44 PBT56.6036.19 56 NP40.7726.33 55
