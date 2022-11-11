Fiem Industries consolidated net profit rises 54.84% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 25.24% to Rs 521.32 crore

Net profit of Fiem Industries rose 54.84% to Rs 40.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 26.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 25.24% to Rs 521.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 416.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.521.32416.2613.8512.3472.2150.2956.6036.1940.7726.33

