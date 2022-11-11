JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

India Tourism Development Corporation standalone net profit rises 202.70% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Fiem Industries consolidated net profit rises 54.84% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 25.24% to Rs 521.32 crore

Net profit of Fiem Industries rose 54.84% to Rs 40.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 26.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 25.24% to Rs 521.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 416.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales521.32416.26 25 OPM %13.8512.34 -PBDT72.2150.29 44 PBT56.6036.19 56 NP40.7726.33 55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 08:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU