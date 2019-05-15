Fiem Industries standalone net profit rises 1.18% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Fiem Industries standalone net profit rises 0.40% in the December 2018 quarter
IIM Udaipur Successfully Completes the Final Placement for the PGPX (SCM) Batch of 2018-19
AeroMIT ranked fifth at SAE Aero Design Competition
12 Jadavpur University engineering departments back 'domicile policy'
Indian Institute of Management Udaipur Holds its Seventh Convocation Ceremony
-
Sales rise 6.55% to Rs 352.30 croreNet profit of Fiem Industries rose 1.18% to Rs 15.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.55% to Rs 352.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 330.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 5.59% to Rs 55.49 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 52.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.73% to Rs 1433.96 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1228.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales352.30330.65 7 1433.961228.46 17 OPM %12.0511.04 -10.8311.45 - PBDT37.1332.28 15 134.03122.48 9 PBT24.8621.11 18 85.1178.16 9 NP15.4715.29 1 55.4952.55 6
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU