Fiem Industries standalone net profit rises 1.18% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 6.55% to Rs 352.30 crore

Net profit of Fiem Industries rose 1.18% to Rs 15.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.55% to Rs 352.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 330.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.59% to Rs 55.49 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 52.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.73% to Rs 1433.96 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1228.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales352.30330.65 7 1433.961228.46 17 OPM %12.0511.04 -10.8311.45 - PBDT37.1332.28 15 134.03122.48 9 PBT24.8621.11 18 85.1178.16 9 NP15.4715.29 1 55.4952.55 6

First Published: Wed, May 15 2019. 17:12 IST

