Fiem Industries standalone net profit rises 1.18% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 6.55% to Rs 352.30 crore

Net profit of rose 1.18% to Rs 15.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.55% to Rs 352.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 330.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.59% to Rs 55.49 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 52.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.73% to Rs 1433.96 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1228.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

352.30330.651433.961228.4612.0511.0410.8311.4537.1332.28134.03122.4824.8621.1185.1178.1615.4715.2955.4952.55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)