Financials stocks rise

Financials stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Finance index increasing 82.91 points or 1.63% at 5167.78 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd (up 4.97%), IDBI Bank Ltd (up 4.94%),Can Fin Homes Ltd (up 4.59%),L&T Finance Holdings Ltd (up 3.91%),Power Finance Corporation Ltd (up 3.8%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were HDFC Bank Ltd (up 3.52%), AAVAS Financiers Ltd (up 2.93%), BF Investment Ltd (up 2.91%), IndusInd Bank Ltd (up 2.7%), and CreditAccess Grameen Ltd (up 2.39%).

On the other hand, Reliance Capital Ltd (down 4.96%), SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd (down 4.93%), and Magma Fincorp Ltd (down 4.89%) turned lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 358.07 or 0.99% at 36379.49.

The Nifty 50 index was up 123.45 points or 1.16% at 10730.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 98.67 points or 0.78% at 12701.69.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 29.64 points or 0.68% at 4419.49.

On BSE,1247 shares were trading in green, 680 were trading in red and 115 were unchanged.

