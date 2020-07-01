Fine Line Circuits reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Fine Line Circuits standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the December 2019 quarter
Santosh Fine Fab reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2020 quarter
1 killed, 5 wounded in Los Angeles shooting
Fine Organic Industries consolidated net profit rises 29.03% in the March 2020 quarter
NGL Fine Chem standalone net profit declines 50.12% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 10.40% to Rs 6.98 croreNet loss of Fine Line Circuits reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.40% to Rs 6.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.35% to Rs 26.70 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 31.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales6.987.79 -10 26.7031.54 -15 OPM %2.014.49 -4.384.63 - PBDT0.040.26 -85 0.710.96 -26 PBT-0.160.05 PL -0.090.16 PL NP-0.160.05 PL -0.090.16 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU