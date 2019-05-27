Fine Line Circuits standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 7.60% to Rs 7.79 croreNet profit of Fine Line Circuits rose 150.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.60% to Rs 7.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 77.78% to Rs 0.16 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.41% to Rs 31.54 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 28.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales7.797.24 8 31.5428.31 11 OPM %4.495.39 -4.634.80 - PBDT0.260.29 -10 0.960.95 1 PBT0.050.04 25 0.160.14 14 NP0.050.02 150 0.160.09 78
