Fine Organic Industries consolidated net profit rises 29.03% in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of Fine Organic Industries rose 29.03% to Rs 34.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 26.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.02% to Rs 247.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 284.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.97% to Rs 164.78 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 136.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.10% to Rs 1038.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1060.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

