Fine Organic Industries consolidated net profit rises 29.03% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 13.02% to Rs 247.28 croreNet profit of Fine Organic Industries rose 29.03% to Rs 34.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 26.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.02% to Rs 247.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 284.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 20.97% to Rs 164.78 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 136.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.10% to Rs 1038.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1060.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales247.28284.28 -13 1038.081060.33 -2 OPM %23.1820.92 -23.1622.03 - PBDT60.3359.96 1 255.84251.58 2 PBT47.6055.39 -14 221.18234.13 -6 NP34.3626.63 29 164.78136.21 21
