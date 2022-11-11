Fine Organic Industries consolidated net profit rises 306.32% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 109.66% to Rs 919.17 crore

Net profit of Fine Organic Industries rose 306.32% to Rs 202.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 49.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 109.66% to Rs 919.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 438.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.919.17438.4027.6216.60271.8977.75260.3767.99202.6349.87

