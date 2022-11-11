JUST IN
Fine Organic Industries consolidated net profit rises 306.32% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 109.66% to Rs 919.17 crore

Net profit of Fine Organic Industries rose 306.32% to Rs 202.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 49.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 109.66% to Rs 919.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 438.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales919.17438.40 110 OPM %27.6216.60 -PBDT271.8977.75 250 PBT260.3767.99 283 NP202.6349.87 306

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 08:35 IST

