Fineotex Chemical Q4 PAT surged 47% YoY to Rs 16 cr

Fineotex Chemical reported 47.2% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 16.52 crore on a 61.8% rise in net sales to Rs 121.39 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Total expenses spiked by 60.7% to Rs 99.91 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Operational EBIDTA was at Rs 21.52 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2022 as against Rs 12.85 crore during the same period in the previous year, registering a growth of 67%.

Profit before tax (PBT) surged 36.5% to Rs 20.63 crore in Q4 March 2022 as against Rs 15.11 crore in Q4 March 2021.

The company reported a 29.5% increase in net profit to Rs 55.17 crore on a 68.5% rise in net sales to Rs 368.23 crore in FY22 over FY21.

Meanwhile, the board of directors recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.40 per share for the financial year ended 31 March 2022.

Fineotex Chemical is a specialty chemicals manufacturer that caters to multiple sectors such as textile, home care, hygiene, mining, garment, water treatment, leather, construction, paint, agrochemicals and adhesives.

Shares of Fineotex Chemical were trading 4.94% lower to Rs 196.35 on BSE.

