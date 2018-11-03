JUST IN
Finkurve Financial Services standalone net profit rises 67.50% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 23.25% to Rs 3.87 crore

Net profit of Finkurve Financial Services rose 67.50% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 23.25% to Rs 3.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 3.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales3.873.14 23 OPM %93.2894.59 -PBDT0.680.41 66 PBT0.670.40 68 NP0.670.40 68

