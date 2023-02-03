JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Board of Medico Remedies approves sub-division of shares

Kamdhenu standalone net profit rises 56.31% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Fino Payments Bank standalone net profit rises 35.46% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Total Operating Income rise 157.33% to Rs 25.27 crore

Net profit of Fino Payments Bank rose 35.46% to Rs 19.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Total Operating Income rose 157.33% to Rs 25.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income25.279.82 157 OPM %-1013.65-2515.68 -PBDT19.1014.10 35 PBT19.1014.10 35 NP19.1014.10 35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 07:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU