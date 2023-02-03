Fino Payments Bank standalone net profit rises 35.46% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Total Operating Income rise 157.33% to Rs 25.27 croreNet profit of Fino Payments Bank rose 35.46% to Rs 19.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Total Operating Income rose 157.33% to Rs 25.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income25.279.82 157 OPM %-1013.65-2515.68 -PBDT19.1014.10 35 PBT19.1014.10 35 NP19.1014.10 35
