Fino Payments Bank standalone net profit rises 35.46% in the December 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 157.33% to Rs 25.27 crore

Net profit of Fino Payments Bank rose 35.46% to Rs 19.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Total Operating Income rose 157.33% to Rs 25.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.25.279.82-1013.65-2515.6819.1014.1019.1014.1019.1014.10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)