Fino Payments Bank standalone net profit rises 74.90% in the September 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 204.83% to Rs 21.46 croreNet profit of Fino Payments Bank rose 74.90% to Rs 13.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Total Operating Income rose 204.83% to Rs 21.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income21.467.04 205 OPM %-1194.18-3178.84 -PBDT13.807.89 75 PBT13.807.89 75 NP13.807.89 75
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU