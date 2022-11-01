Fino Payments Bank standalone net profit rises 74.90% in the September 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 204.83% to Rs 21.46 crore

Net profit of Fino Payments Bank rose 74.90% to Rs 13.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Total Operating Income rose 204.83% to Rs 21.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.21.467.04-1194.18-3178.8413.807.8913.807.8913.807.89

