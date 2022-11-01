JUST IN
Fino Payments Bank standalone net profit rises 74.90% in the September 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 204.83% to Rs 21.46 crore

Net profit of Fino Payments Bank rose 74.90% to Rs 13.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Total Operating Income rose 204.83% to Rs 21.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income21.467.04 205 OPM %-1194.18-3178.84 -PBDT13.807.89 75 PBT13.807.89 75 NP13.807.89 75

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 09:28 IST

