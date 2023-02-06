Finolex Industries consolidated net profit declines 55.17% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.95% to Rs 1124.76 crore

Net profit of Finolex Industries declined 55.17% to Rs 79.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 177.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11.95% to Rs 1124.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1004.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1124.761004.738.1724.01127.41259.71104.91238.5379.54177.43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)