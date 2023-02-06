JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sahara One Media and Entertainment reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Finolex Industries consolidated net profit declines 55.17% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 11.95% to Rs 1124.76 crore

Net profit of Finolex Industries declined 55.17% to Rs 79.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 177.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11.95% to Rs 1124.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1004.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1124.761004.73 12 OPM %8.1724.01 -PBDT127.41259.71 -51 PBT104.91238.53 -56 NP79.54177.43 -55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 07:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU