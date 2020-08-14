JUST IN
Firstobject Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.78 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 95.65% to Rs 0.05 crore

Net Loss of Firstobject Technologies reported to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 95.65% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 4.89 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 80.06% to Rs 1.33 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.051.15 -96 1.336.67 -80 OPM %-1200.0039.13 --44.3616.19 - PBDT-0.530.47 PL -0.311.36 PL PBT-0.68-1.32 48 -4.79-1.73 -177 NP-0.78-1.33 41 -4.89-1.74 -181

